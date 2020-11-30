ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reiterated his desire to see another COVID-19 relief package pass in Congress, calling it his “first priority” in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden’s team.
In the letter, dated November 23 and released by Hogan’s office on Monday, the governor said the package should include “robust and direct stabilization funding for state and local governments.”
“States are already fighting an uphill battle to rebuild our economies and maintain essential services in education, health care, emergency operations, and public safety,” he wrote. “Without federal assistance, we could be forced to consider furloughs and job cuts, halts to construction, reductions in government services, and other measures that will cause an increase in unemployment and further delay the economic recovery.”
Hogan went on to lobby for what he called a significant infrastructure package and keeping historic funding levels to protect the Chesapeake Bay.