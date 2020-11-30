COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

Jordan Paul Owens is missing and may be in need of assistance, police tweeted. They did not say where or when he was last seen.

Owens is five-foot-eleven, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be driving a gray 2000 Acura sedan with Maryland tag 4EA6546.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-222-8610 or 911.

