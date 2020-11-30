COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead and three firefighters were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Laurel home earlier Monday morning, fire officials said.

Prince George’s County Fire units were called to the 16000 block of Bond Mill Road for a house fire. Montgomery County Fire, Howard County Fire and Anne Arundel County Fire assisted in the response.

When they arrived they found a two-story single-family house on fire with the first floor partially collapsed.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated. A man was found dead on the scene.

Units are still on the scene.

