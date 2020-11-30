LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead and three firefighters were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Laurel home earlier Monday morning, fire officials said.
Prince George’s County Fire units were called to the 16000 block of Bond Mill Road for a house fire. Montgomery County Fire, Howard County Fire and Anne Arundel County Fire assisted in the response.
Fire Task Force: Additional #PGFD units to the 16000 blk of Bond Mill Rd in Laurel to assist with incident response. pic.twitter.com/GinI3LVVB8
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 30, 2020
When they arrived they found a two-story single-family house on fire with the first floor partially collapsed.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated. A man was found dead on the scene.
Units are still on the scene.