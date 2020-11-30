COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Novavax, Talkers

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Novavax gave an update Monday on its COVID-19 vaccine clinical development progress.

The Maryland-based company said its Phase Three Trial is expected to begin in the U.S. and Mexico in the coming weeks.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Enrollment for the Phase Three trial in the United Kingdom is complete.

Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to meet its Operation Warp Speed to expediate delivery of millions of doses of its vaccine once approved.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply