ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Novavax gave an update Monday on its COVID-19 vaccine clinical development progress.
The Maryland-based company said its Phase Three Trial is expected to begin in the U.S. and Mexico in the coming weeks.
Enrollment for the Phase Three trial in the United Kingdom is complete.
Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to meet its Operation Warp Speed to expediate delivery of millions of doses of its vaccine once approved.
