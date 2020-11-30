COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:coastal flood advisory, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood advisory is set to go into effect Monday afternoon in parts of the Baltimore region.

The National Weather Service advisory goes into effect from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday night for southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore.

