BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood advisory is set to go into effect Monday afternoon in parts of the Baltimore region.
The National Weather Service advisory goes into effect from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday night for southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore.
#BalWx Coastal Flood Advisory issued November 30 at 8:13AM EST until November 30 at 10:00PM EST by NWS for #Baltimore City https://t.co/6pGdZygfd3
— Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) November 30, 2020
