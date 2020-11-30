COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL has canceled the Ravens practice scheduled for Monday morning, per an ESPN report.

The Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game.

The cancelled practice comes a day after three more Ravens, Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead, all reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still scheduled for Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

