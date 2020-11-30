Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL has canceled the Ravens practice scheduled for Monday morning, per an ESPN report.
NFL cancelled Ravens practice scheduled for this morning, per league source. Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game and currently are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Ravens’ travel plans in flux, with snow forecasted in Pitt on Tuesday am.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020
The Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game.
The cancelled practice comes a day after three more Ravens, Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead, all reportedly tested positive for the virus.
Their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still scheduled for Tuesday night at 8 p.m.