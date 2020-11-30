SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person who fatally shot a 20-year-old man and injured two others in Severn on Thanksgiving.
The shooting happened just before 1:40 p.m. in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle. When officers got to the scene, they found two men injured, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
One of the men, Louis Guy Newman, III, of Glen Burnie, died from his injuries at an area hospital. Officers found a 30-year-old man nearby with life-threatening injuries and later learned a third victim, a 29-year-old man, arrived at a Baltimore hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As officers investigated the shooting, which police described as a targeted incident that followed a community football game, they began a foot chase of a 19-year-old man. That man, Keith Irving Brown Eldridge, of Glen Burnie, was later charged with failure to obey a lawful order and firearm-related charges.
Police said officers found a loaded handgun along the route of the chase.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.