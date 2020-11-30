COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore Ravens continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among the team, one player has come up with an alternative solution if they can’t face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

‘Virtual Tuesday Night Game?” cornerback Marlon Humphrey pondered on Twitter after ESPN reported Monday’s practice had been canceled.

Humphrey was not one of the Ravens to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which continued to grow Monday with the addition of Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon, Willie Snead IV and Terrell Bonds.

TIMELINE: Here’s Who Is On Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List

At least one Steelers player, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, seemed to be on board with the idea, tweeting Monday afternoon: “Alright bro, Our Best Madden Player Vs Your Best Madden Player Tmrw Night!”

As of Monday night, the teams were scheduled to face off in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon. The game had originally been scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday and later Tuesday.

