PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a woman found at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Pikesville on Sunday as a homicide.
She is identified as 43-year-old Lashawnda Saran Sanders, of Baltimore. She was found early Sunday morning with trauma to her upper body.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.