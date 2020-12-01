BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano in Little Italy is suspending its indoor dining service, as they said Tuesday it has become more challenging to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook note, they said the capacity restrictions, early curfews and “no timely assistance from the federal government on the horizon” has made it difficult to go on.
They said you can still support them in December by accepting reservations for small groups of private dining and will also have a special prepared menu for the holidays that will be announced soon.
“Aldo’s has been a Baltimore mainstay for 22 years, since 1998. We’re not going anywhere… we remain steadfast in our commitment to Baltimore, our Staff, our many Guests, and to return to normalcy as soon as possible,” they said in the post.
The restaurant called on the federal government to act and help businesses get through this pandemic.
