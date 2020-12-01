SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man suffered minor injuries in an ATV crash near Severn Sunday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Tuesday.
The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. in the area of Queenstown Road and Ayrshire Court. Police said the ATV was heading east on the road when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to rotate before ejecting him and the passenger.
The driver was able to call 911 from the scene and declined medical treatment. The passenger, Karen Joyce Herrera Roces of Glen Burnie, suffered critical injuries and died at Shock Trauma on Monday, police said.
Speed and driver error appear to be factors in the crash, according to police. Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be involved.
The crash remains under investigation.