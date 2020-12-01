TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools officials say virtual learning will resume Wednesday after a ransomware cyberattack last week.

All Baltimore County Public Schools closed last Wednesday after the school system was hit with a ransomware cyber attack. The district said its entire network system was inaccessible after an unknown actor took over and demanded ransom.

Baltimore County Public Schools Closed Due To ‘Ransomware Cyber Attack’

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintended Dr. Darryl Williams said parents and students should expect a different experience Wednesday as students will have to log in a different way to reconnect with their teachers.

“We are happy to affirm that school will resume tomorrow for all students,” Williams said, telling parents to look at bcps.org for more details.

Williams also asked that parents look for malware that may be on their devices. There will be experts available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at area high schools to help parents check their devices.

The students will continue to learn through Schoology and Google Meets but there’s a workaround in place to help students log back into the system. Students will still see their grades and assignments in Schoology.

“We have been able to pivot the way that students log into it so that they can once again reconnect with our teachers,” said James Corns Executive Director of the county’s schools Department of Information Technology. “We’ve also re-established our connections with Google, which allows our students to participate through Google meets.”

However, Corns said the investigation continues into the ransomware attack. They are still working to learn the impact on files and equipment.

They have brought in additional IT help to support the school system as they get their system back up.