BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott has selected the people who will serve on his transition team.
“I have asked this group to serve because of their leadership, creativity and willingness to break down silos and work together in service of the greater good,” said Mayor-Elect Brandon Scott. “I have confidence in this team and look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we build a new way forward for Baltimore.”
Volunteers will work closely with the transition committee co-chairs and steering committee to interview stakeholders and determine Scott’s priorities for his first term.
“Baltimore residents do not want the status quo or a continuation of the failed policies of the past,” Scott said. “My transition team as a whole will have to consider how we build a better city while navigating the devastating public health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that layers on Baltimore’s existing inequities and unrelenting violence epidemic.”
Each committee has at least one person under the age of 24 including graduate assistants enrolled at Morgan State University. They will be supported in research and data analysis by Johns Hopkins Centers for Civic Impact.
Here’s a full list of Scott’s transition team:
Public Health & Public Safety:
Reimagining Public Safety and Public Accountability
Erricka Bridgeford, Co-Chair
Daniel Webster, Co-Chair
Dante Barksdale
Kirby Fowler
Leonard Hamm
Ray Kelly
Isaac Klein
Dorothy Lennig
Dayvon Love
Bob Maloney
Ganesha Martin
Andrew Muhammad
Tré Murphy
Martha Nathanson
Destini Philpot
Wally Pinkard
James Timpson
Joshua Turner
Lydia Walther-Rodriguez
Robin Weiss
Brandon Wharton
Business, Workforce & Neighborhood Development:
Strengthening Neighborhoods and Businesses
Gerald Jackson, Co-Chair
Shelonda Stokes, Co-Chair
Rahn Barnes
Wallace Beal
P. David Bramble
Mark Caplan
Ivy Dench-Carter
Terence Dickson
Andy Frank
Maurice Good
Will Holman
Michael Hunter
Cheo Hurley
Yolanda Jiggetts
Jermaine Jones
Joseph T. Jones, Jr.
Venroy July
Jamie McDonald
Robert A. Manekin
Monica Mitchell
Nneka N’namdi
Amran Pasha
Tim Regan
Khaled Said
Bryce Taylor
Javier von Westphalen
Caryn York
Fiscal Preparedness:
Aligning Resources to Ensure Fiscal Stability and Innovation
Thomasina “Tomi” Hiers, Co-Chair
Mark Kaufman, Co-Chair
Terrell Boston Smith
Marc Broady
Michael Castagnola
Andy Flacks
Helene Grady
Rian Hargrave
Jeanne Hitchcock
Jenny Hope
Talib Horne
William L. Jews
John Lewis
Glenard S. Middleton Sr.
Shalita O’Neale
David Robins
Mark Sapperstein
Doug Schmidt
Ty’lor M. Schnella
Ben Seigel
Amy Seto
Madeleine Stokes
Caroline Sturgis
Giuliana Valencia-Banks
Yasmin Viera
Mark Washington
David Kwabena Wilson
Education & Youth Recreation:
Expanding Opportunities for Youth
James H. DeGraffenreidt, Jr., Co-Chair
Shantay Jackson, Co-Chair
Jabari Bush
Laura Phillips Byrd
Courtney Cass
Damion Cooper
Thomas Cooper
Lynnea Cornish
Ashley Day
Faviola Donato-Galindo
Legacy Forte
Joe Francaviglia
Karrell Goines
Elizabeth Handy
Lucia Islas
Giovanni Marcantoni
Kevin McCloskey
Debra McCurdy
Lance “L.C.” Morrow
Jesús Eusebio Pérez
Rudy Ruiz
Kate Scherr-Adams
Roger Schulman
Garfield Thompson
Ramon Valentine
Alexandria Warrick Adams
Corey Witherspoon
Nkenge Yasin
Housing & Neighborhood Development:
Increasing Access to Affordable Housing
Richard Manekin, Co-Chair
Ernst Valery, Co-Chair
Terrel Askew
Joanna Jane Bartholomew
Lisa Budlow
Kathy Christian
Rita Crews
Adria Crutchfield
Kevin Daniels
Christina Schoppert Devereux
Charles Duff
Dan Ellis
Jason Filippou
Susan Francis
Matt Hill
Seema Iyer
David Karceski
Larry Jennings
Dana Johnson
Calvin Keene
Kobi Little
Howard Majev
Ashiah Parker
Otis Rolley
Mark Sissman
Khalil Uqdah
Bowen Valery
Tamika Winkler
Transportation & Infrastructure:
Reinvigorating Our Transportation and Infrastructure
Celeste Chavis, Co-Chair
Liz Cornish, Co-Chair
Rick Binetti
Chance Carter
Mark Edelson
Earl El-Amin
Janet Eveland
Margaret Fulcher
Alexandra Grayson
Josh Greenfeld
Anwer Hasan
Lenzie Johnson III
Montrae Jones
Richard Klein
Veronica Macbeth
Joe McAndrew
Samuel F. Minnitte Jr.
Brian O’Malley
Anikwenze Ogbue
Nadia Owusu
Chris Palazzi
Traceé Strum-Gilliam
Aaron Tomarchio
Adrea Turner
Michele Whelley
Human Services:
Prioritizing Our People
Shamoyia Gardiner, Co-Chair
Chuck Tildon, Co-Chair
Molly Amster
Quinton Askew
Julia Baez
Nancy Blackwell
I’Shea Boyd
Melissa Buckley
Jamesha Caldwell
Marly Cardona Moz
Harold Carter, Jr.
Zainab Chaudry
Iya Dammons
Vincent DeMarco
Monalisa Diallo
Jessica Dickerson
Rajani Gudlavalleti
Mónica Guerrero Vázquez
Stacey Jefferson
Jobi Kelber-Kaye
Howard Libit
Kevin Lindamood
William “Bill” McCarthy, Jr.
James Nelson, Jr.
Carlos Ricardo Ortiz
Nancy Smith
Robin Truiett-Theodorson
Rachel White
Governance Structure & Operations:
Rethinking Governmental Operations
Casey Brent, Co-Chair
Ralph Tyler, Co-Chair
Elizabeth Alex
Marlon Amprey
Antoine Banks
John Brothers
Eleanor Carey
Charly Carter
Taylor Beckham
Tiffany Davis
Renell Dixon
Jason Hardebeck
Malcolm Heflin
Jon Laria
Robyn Murphy
Aeirss Prince
Ronnie Rosenbluth
Jesse Salazar
Stephen Salsbury
Emily Scarr
Ken Ulman
Calvin A. Young
Environment & Sustainability:
Protecting Natural Resources
Phil Croskey, Co-Chair
Mary Grant, Co-Chair
Kai Abelkis
Jenn Aiosa
Will Baker
Shashawnda Campbell
Sean D. Davis
Cody Dorsey
Rianna Eckel
Scott Goldman
Jack Haden
Ed Hatcher
Jonathan Kosobucki
Jennifer Kunze
Steve Lafferty
Adam Lindquist
Jakir Manela
Rich Norling
Ben Rupert
Greg Sawtell
Dante Swinton
Danyelle Tauryce Ireland
Allison Wilson
Arts & Culture:
Valuing Creative Hubs and Cultural Institutions
Graham Coreil-Allen, Co-Chair
Jessica Solomon, Co-Chair
Elissa Blount Moorhead
Lady Brion
Derrick Chase
Nicholas Cohen
Navasha Daya
Quanice Floyd
Krista Green
Denise Griffin Johnson
Arianna Hawthorne-Cox
Adam Holofcener
Eze Jackson
Jeffrey Johnson
Vincent Lancisi
Julia Marciari-Alexander
Joanne Martin
Aaron Maybin
Sheena Morrison
Asma Naeem
DJ QuickSilva
John Racanelli
Susan Schuster
Ernest Shaw Jr.
Savannah Wood
Maggie Villegas
Stephanie Ybarra
Clair Zamoiski Segal
To read more about Mayor-Elect Scott’s transition, visit www.brandonsplan.com.