BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man suffered a graze wound to the eye in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of Plainfield Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the eye.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue by an unidentified suspect.
The victim then traveled to the 5100 block of Plainfield Avenue where police were notified.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.