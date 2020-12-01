ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A one-year-old boy from Maryland has died from COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday afternoon. He’s the youngest victim of the pandemic in the state.
Hogan got choked up while making the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Further details about the one-year-old’s death were not immediately available.
On Monday, the state reported its first death of a child younger than 10. The infant died on Sunday, but his death was reported on Monday.
Data from the state’s health department Tuesday morning showed one death of a person between the ages of 0 and 9 and three deaths of those between 10 and 19. That includes 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson from Baltimore County back in May.
Hogan spoke on the same day the state surpassed a total of 200,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, the state reported its third-highest daily case increase with 2,765 new cases reported, bringing the state’s total to 201,135.
