ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reaches its third-highest daily increase Tuesday morning as it adds 2,765 new coronavirus cases and the statewide positivity rate jumps back up over 7%.

There are now over 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, with a total of 201,135.

Thirty more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths to 4,516.

Hospitalizations jumped up as well by 56. There are now 1,583 Marylanders hospitalized with 350 in ICU beds and 1,233 in acute care.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate went up by 0.47% and is now at 7.33%. Maryland administered 30,696 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,460,445 since the pandemic began.

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to address Marylanders at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. You can watch it live on WJZ.com or on WJZ.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 3,366 (74) Anne Arundel 16,919 (285) 12* Baltimore City 24,762 (548) 20* Baltimore County 29,645 (715) 25* Calvert 1,611 (36) 1* Caroline 983 (10) Carroll 3,366 (135) 3* Cecil 2,156 (40) 2* Charles 4,434 (102) 2* Dorchester 1,021 (15) Frederick 6,949 (142) 8* Garrett 788 (6) Harford 6,160 (99) 4* Howard 8,252 (142) 6* Kent 466 (23) 2* Montgomery 33,905 (918) 42* Prince George’s 41,857 (911) 25* Queen Anne’s 1,108 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,174 (62) Somerset 1,061 (9) Talbot 824 (7) Washington 4,375 (73) Wicomico 3,462 (59) Worcester 1,491 (37) 1* Data not available (42) 3*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 8,405 (1) 10-19 17,887 (3) 20-29 38,256 (26) 1* 30-39 35,921 (53) 6* 40-49 31,581 (139) 3* 50-59 29,727 (367) 19* 60-69 19,665 (724) 14* 70-79 11,374 (1,130) 28* 80+ 8,319 (2,071) 86* Data not available (2) Female 105,824 (2,198) 78* Male 95,311 (2,318) 79*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 60,159 (1,760) 57* Asian (NH) 3,989 (162) 6* White (NH) 60,858 (2,008) 78* Hispanic 38,106 (490) 13* Other (NH) 9,151 (51) Data not available 28,872 (45) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.