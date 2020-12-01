BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Brewer’s Hill neighborhood establishment is suspending its normal service for the time being due to coronavirus capacity restrictions.
Gunther & Co. announced Saturday that it would be its last day of normal service. They said that because of the current 25% indoor dining restrictions Baltimore City is under and a 10 p.m. curfew, it does not make sense “from a business perspective” for them to remain open.
“We believe this is the last hurdle we have to get through, and trust us – it is not IF we reopen, but WHEN we will reopen,” they said in a Facebook post Saturday.
However, they did say they will have some special events and meal kits planned through the upcoming holidays including:
- Hanukkah Dinner
- Christmas Eve / Day Offerings
- Virtual New Year’s Eve a la Gunther
- Themed Pop-Up Nights
- Socially-Conscious Gatherings at Gunther & Co.
“As always, thank you for your support and stay safe, healthy and eat well. And know that if we all work together, we will get through this,” they said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.