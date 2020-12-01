BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a global movement started in 2012 to give back to the community.

For some Baltimore-area nonprofits, the day couldn’t come soon enough.

BARCS Animal Shelter has not been able to have in-person fundraising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still taking in thousands of homeless animals.

“Not only do we need to raise the amount of money that we always do to take care of our pets, but we also have to raise it in a completely different way,” Bailey Deacon, Director of Community Engagement at BARCS, said.

Chelsea Anspach, with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, said every dollar can make a difference in making sure the city’s waterfront is clean.

A $20 donation will help Mr. Trash Wheel collect over 2,000 plastic bottles.

“We really rely on that financial support to help create and maintain a healthy harbor in Baltimore,” Anspach said.

The American Cancer Society is facing a $200 million shortfall because donations are down.

“It’s looking like we’re going to have to cut our research funding by up to 50 percent which can really set back research for more than a decade,” Tswana Sewell, Executive Director for the Greater DC/Baltimore Area of the American Cancer Society, said.

