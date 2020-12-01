Comments
HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — For a bit of holiday cheer, Guinness Open Gate Brewery will have a Holiday Light Walk starting Thursday through December.
The brewery will have outdoor installations up and around the brewery, including Guinness artwork such as a toucan, harp, seal and for a local twist- a Maryland crab. They’re also bringing back the Diageo holiday keg tree, made from more than 250 kegs up.
They also have holiday beer specials including their Gingerbread Spiced Stout, Imperial Stout, Winter Warmer and Barrel Aged Coffee and Coconut Porter.
You can go anytime through December. It’s free and open to the general public, but to enjoy a pint you have to be 21 or older.