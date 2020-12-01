ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — When Navy and Army take to the gridiron later this month, both teams will be sporting some special uniforms.
Navy and Under Armour unveiled the team’s new look on Tuesday. The uniform pays tribute to the Naval Academy’s 175-year history and includes nods to a number of icons on the academy’s Annapolis campus, including the Naval Academy Chapel and Bancroft Hall.
Under Armour named the look “Ocean Camo,” according to a website showcasing the designs.
Army, meanwhile, will have special uniforms honoring the 25th Infantry Division. The division was formed just before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and its members went on to fight in the Pacific Theatre during the war.
The Army-Navy game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 12, and will air on WJZ. It will be held at West Point rather than Philadelphia due to capacity limits on attendance that would not have allowed the full brigade of midshipmen and corps of cadets to attend, the teams said in October.