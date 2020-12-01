Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting at a gas station in the Woodlawn area Monday night, Baltimore County police said.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the Carroll Fuel station in the 8700 block of Liberty Road. When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
Officers later found the victim at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police said he is expected to survive.
The shooting may have been targeted, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.