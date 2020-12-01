Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team will play James Madison on Saturday at 3 p.m. after their matchup against the Towson Tigers was canceled.
The game was added as a replacement because of the cancellation after a positive COVID-19 test in the Towson program.
Maryland and James Madison have faced each other just one time, when the Terps defeated the Dukes, 90-76, on January 28, 1987.
The Terps have a 3-0 start this season.
The game will be on NBC Sports Washington.
