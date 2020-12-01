ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Dr. David Marcozzi, Maryland’s COVID-19 Commander and UMMS Sr. Medical Advisor to Gov. Larry Hogan, said during a press conference Tuesday that wearing a mask to help limit the spread of the coronavirus is “a sign of respect.”

“It is simple, wearing a mask is a sign of respect,” Marcozzi said. “Let’s make it our normal.”

“This simple thing that we wear over our nose and mouth limits the spread of our common, silent enemy,” he added. “It helps protect each other to get through this. It will require courage. Courage to work together to keep going.”

Marcozzi said that Marylanders need to double their efforts to get through the pandemic healthy.

“If we do that, we will not only maintain our health but also maintain our economy,” he said.

Maryland reached its third-highest daily increase Tuesday morning. The state added 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and the statewide positivity rate jumped over 7%.

There are now over 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, with a total of 201,135.

Thirty more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths to 4,516.

