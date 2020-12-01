BREAKING1-Year-Old Maryland Boy Dies From COVID, Gov. Hogan Says
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 400 postal service employees in Maryland have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Tuesday.

In total, 395 postal workers infected since March, the postal service said. The agency did not break down where or when the cases occurred.

In July, three employees at the Brooklyn post office in Baltimore County tested positive for the virus. In April, USPS said 11 workers from nine facilities in Baltimore tested positive as well.

