Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 400 postal service employees in Maryland have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Tuesday.
In total, 395 postal workers infected since March, the postal service said. The agency did not break down where or when the cases occurred.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
In July, three employees at the Brooklyn post office in Baltimore County tested positive for the virus. In April, USPS said 11 workers from nine facilities in Baltimore tested positive as well.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.