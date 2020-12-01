BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Educators and staff for Elev8 Baltimore will receive free COVID-19 testing through January 2021, as part of the Major League Baseball’s community testing program.
Elev8 Baltimore is an outreach program that partners with schools and the community to make sure students are prepared for high school.
Educators and staff will be given an FDA-authorized COVID-19 saliva test.
“During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Elev8 Baltimore’s commitment to safely ensuring the flow of resources and opportunities to communities of color is an extension of our full-service community school strategy,” said Alexandria Warrick Adams, Executive Director, Elev8 Baltimore. “Through this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and MLB, we are prepared to keep those on the front lines safe during that service. This partnership should serve as a reminder that together we will emerge from this crisis stronger.”
Elev8 Baltimore’s partner organizations will also have free testing. Learn more about their partners here.
“We are pleased to collaborate with MLB and BCF to provide much-needed COVID-19 testing to the educators and staff of Elev8 Baltimore and their partner organizations, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that students and families in our community receive the learning, health, and family-engagement services they need,” said Jennifer Grondhal, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications.
