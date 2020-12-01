BREAKING1-Year-Old Maryland Boy Dies From COVID, Gov. Hogan Says
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Tuesday that no additional players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens also continued to get players back. Running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are eligible to play. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey were also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

TIMELINE: Here’s Who Is On Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List

On Monday and Tuesday, the team said it hosted a “safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Ravens are set to clash with the Steelers at 3:40 p.m.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup had been scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday and then Tuesday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply