BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Tuesday that no additional players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens also continued to get players back. Running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are eligible to play. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey were also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
TIMELINE: Here’s Who Is On Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List
On Monday and Tuesday, the team said it hosted a “safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The Ravens are set to clash with the Steelers at 3:40 p.m.
The Ravens-Steelers matchup had been scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday and then Tuesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.