BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is not happy about missing Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m more sick about missing this game than I am from this virus,” Snead wrote on Twitter.

I’m more sick about missing this game than I am from this virus 😭😭 — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) December 1, 2020

The wide receiver was officially added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after reports on Sunday indicated he and two other players, Matthew Judon and Mark Andrews, would be.

TIMELINE: Here’s Who Is On Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List

The Ravens announced Tuesday that no additional players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Ravens also continued to get players back. Running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are eligible to play. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey were also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens are set to clash with the Steelers at 3:40 p.m.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup had been scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday and then Tuesday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.