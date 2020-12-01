BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s annual monument lighting is going virtual this year, like many things in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced last month that the 49th Annual Monument Lighting will not be held in person this year.
Instead, it will be a part of the WJZ Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
“The holidays are a time to come together which is something we all need this year. Unfortunately, large-scale in-person events aren’t advisable during the pandemic,” said Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President, Shelonda Stokes. “I want to thank our partners at WJZ who are making sure the Holiday Spectacular will be the best screen time any of us have this year.”
Normally, the monument lighting draws tens of thousands of spectators to holiday village with stage performances and a fireworks finale.
This year local celebrities Duff Goldman and Cal Ripken will be a part of the monument lightning. The Morgan State Choir will also be performing.
Instead, this year the holiday lights will be lit the same night, but you can watch on WJZ-TV or on WJZ.com.