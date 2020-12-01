ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders- specifically those with clinical backgrounds to help with staffing shortages at hospitals, nursing homes and testing sites as the pandemic continues to surge in the state.
They are also hoping to recruit students who can help ease the burden on health care workers this winter.
Anyone interested in serving can click here to learn more.
We are mobilizing a medical staffing surge, seeking Marylanders—particularly those with clinical backgrounds—interested in working in paid positions.
Apply at https://t.co/kHY0mvhsYh. https://t.co/Drzr5whD08
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) December 1, 2020
The state said they need 2,000 to 3,000 more staff to help as hospitals alone are already reaching capacity.
