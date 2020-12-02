GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ student-athletes who are participating in winter athletics will begin meeting with coaches virtually on Monday.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletics Association (MPSSAA) decided this fall that a competitive winter athletics season could begin on December 7.
The current case rate in Anne Arundel County exceeds metrics where it is advisable to conduct in-person practices to begin to prepare for competition, the school system said.
The rate measures the average number of new cases per 100,000 county residents over the last seven days.
High school athletics teams will utilize the entire 10-week period stipulated by the MPSSSAA that runs through February 13, 2021.
If conditions allow for the resumption of in-person athletics, teams will do so following protocols that have been vetted by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
