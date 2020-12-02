COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aspen Hill, Body Found, DC, DC news, Local TV, Talkers

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek along a trail late Wednesday morning.

The body was found just before noon along the Matthew Henson Trail near Georgia and Hewitt avenues in Aspen Hill, county police tweeted.

No further details were immediately available.

CBS Baltimore Staff

