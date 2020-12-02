Comments
ASPEN HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek along a trail late Wednesday morning.
The body was found just before noon along the Matthew Henson Trail near Georgia and Hewitt avenues in Aspen Hill, county police tweeted.
MCP conducting death investigation along Matthew Henson Trail (near Georgia Ave/Hewitt Ave) in Aspen Hill after male discovered deceased in the creek along the trail.
Initial call received at 11:57 am.
Updates posted as info is confirmed.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 2, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!