HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man’s decomposed body was found in the woods near Hunt Valley over the weekend.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the body was found around 3 p.m. Saturday in the woods in the 13000 block of York Road.
It’s not immediately clear how the body was found.
Police are still trying to identify the body, which they said did not have obvious signs of trauma.
