COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Wednesday as the state reported 2,220 new cases and 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s case total to more than 203,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Wednesday, the state has seen 203,355 coronavirus cases and 4,558 deaths. Forty-two deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by five on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,578. Of those, 1,219 were in acute care and 359 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sat at 7.52%, up from 7.33% on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 tests — 4,496,011. A total of 2,168,003 people have tested negative for the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 3,466 (80)
Anne Arundel 17,166 (285) 12*
Baltimore City 25,006 (557) 20*
Baltimore County 29,897 (718) 25*
Calvert 1,635 (37) 1*
Caroline 990 (10)
Carroll 3,415 (135) 3*
Cecil 2,199 (45) 2*
Charles 4,502 (102) 2*
Dorchester 1,030 (16)
Frederick 7,123 (142) 8*
Garrett 817 (8)
Harford 6,234 (100) 4*
Howard 8,343 (143) 6*
Kent 467 (23) 2*
Montgomery 34,159 (924) 42*
Prince George’s 42,190 (913) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,111 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,210 (62)
Somerset 1,102 (9)
Talbot 830 (7)
Washington 4,469 (77)
Wicomico 3,490 (59)
Worcester 1,504 (38) 1*
Data not available (42) 3*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 8,479 (1)
10-19 18,083 (3)
20-29 38,682 (26) 1*
30-39 36,308 (53) 6*
40-49 31,883 (141) 3*
50-59 30,084 (369) 19*
60-69 19,914 (725) 14*
70-79 11,516 (1,143) 28*
80+ 8,406 (2,095) 86*
Data not available (2)
Female 106,943 (2,216) 78*
Male 96,412 (2,342) 79*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 60,744 (1,772) 57*
Asian (NH) 4,032 (164) 6*
White (NH) 61,776 (2,034) 78*
Hispanic 38,328 (491) 13*
Other (NH) 9,272 (51)
Data not available 29,203 (46) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

