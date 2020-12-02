ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Wednesday as the state reported 2,220 new cases and 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s case total to more than 203,000, data from the state’s health department shows.
The number of hospitalizations fell by five on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,578. Of those, 1,219 were in acute care and 359 were in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sat at 7.52%, up from 7.33% on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 tests — 4,496,011. A total of 2,168,003 people have tested negative for the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|3,466
|(80)
|Anne Arundel
|17,166
|(285)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|25,006
|(557)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|29,897
|(718)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,635
|(37)
|1*
|Caroline
|990
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,415
|(135)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,199
|(45)
|2*
|Charles
|4,502
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,030
|(16)
|Frederick
|7,123
|(142)
|8*
|Garrett
|817
|(8)
|Harford
|6,234
|(100)
|4*
|Howard
|8,343
|(143)
|6*
|Kent
|467
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|34,159
|(924)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|42,190
|(913)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,111
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,210
|(62)
|Somerset
|1,102
|(9)
|Talbot
|830
|(7)
|Washington
|4,469
|(77)
|Wicomico
|3,490
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,504
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(42)
|3*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|8,479
|(1)
|10-19
|18,083
|(3)
|20-29
|38,682
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|36,308
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|31,883
|(141)
|3*
|50-59
|30,084
|(369)
|19*
|60-69
|19,914
|(725)
|14*
|70-79
|11,516
|(1,143)
|28*
|80+
|8,406
|(2,095)
|86*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|106,943
|(2,216)
|78*
|Male
|96,412
|(2,342)
|79*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|60,744
|(1,772)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|4,032
|(164)
|6*
|White (NH)
|61,776
|(2,034)
|78*
|Hispanic
|38,328
|(491)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|9,272
|(51)
|Data not available
|29,203
|(46)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.