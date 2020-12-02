BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Ravens continue to move forward with the game versus the undefeated Steelers Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, two of their stars are not likely to play.

According to multiple reports, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram won’t be playing Wednesday even though they are eligible.

Dobbins and Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Since then, they were added back as eligible players, but multiple ESPN reporters said the pair weren’t on the plane to Pittsburgh and are unlikely to play.

I’m told #Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins did not fly yesterday and are not in Pittsburgh as of now — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 2, 2020

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said Dobbins and Ingram weren’t with the team because it was the final day of their 10-day quarantine. However, Hensley says sources told him the plan is to not have either play.

But, the Ravens can still make roster moves until 12:30 p.m.

The team will all be tested this morning and if all the tests come back negative, the game will go on.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey were also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Monday, 21 Ravens had been put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Monday, the team officially placed Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon, Willie Snead IV and Terrell Bonds on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bonds had already been on injured reserve.

The team activated four players from the list on Monday: Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Iman Marshall and Broderick Washington. Tyre Phillips was also activated from the injured reserve.

Robert Griffin III is expected to start as quarterback for the Ravens Wednesday after Lamar Jackson tested positive for coronavirus on Thanksgiving.

Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m.

