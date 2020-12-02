BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super Linens, a discount store in Fells Point, will be going out of business.

They announced the closure several weeks ago on Facebook.

Owner Jeffry Caplan said in an email to WJZ that Super Linens was a real family business. His great grandfather came from Romania to Philadelphia and then relocated to Fells Point in 1913. His family ran retail stores in Baltimore before he founded Super Linens in 1992 with his wife.

“I never wanted to be the biggest, I always wanted to be the best,” Caplan said. “This is what I set out to when I started Super Linens in 1992.”

Caplan said he’s going out of business to spend more time with family and friends after 45 years of working retail.

“It has been increasingly more difficult and stressful to operate during COVID-19, and so, now has become the time for us to close down,” he said in an email. “Of course, it’s hard for us to close down because I really think of Super Linens as my family — our loyal customers, employees and the community at large.”

Caplan said he’s always felt supported by the Fells Point community and their loyal customers.

We are now liquidating all of our inventory at greatly reduced prices. We hope that the Baltimore community will be able to take advantage of these great savings. We are operating Tuesday – Saturday between 9:30am to 6:00pm.

The store began a sale to clear out of their inventory on Nov. 17. They said the items will be sold at large discounts. They are operating on Tuesday through Saturday between 9:30am to 6:00pm.