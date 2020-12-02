COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:emergency siren test, Local TV, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Plant, Pennsylvania, sirens in Maryland, Talkers, York County

DELTA, Pa. (WJZ) — The emergency siren is scheduled to be tested at a Pennsylvania power plant Wednesday afternoon and will probably be heard in Maryland, according to Harford County officials.

Exelon Generation is conducting its semi annual test of its emergency warning sirens at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County. The test will begin at 1 p.m. and the sirens will sound at full volume for three minutes.

The Harford Fire Blog posted about the event because the sirens sometimes be heard here in Maryland.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply