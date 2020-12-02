DELTA, Pa. (WJZ) — The emergency siren is scheduled to be tested at a Pennsylvania power plant Wednesday afternoon and will probably be heard in Maryland, according to Harford County officials.
Exelon Generation is conducting its semi annual test of its emergency warning sirens at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County. The test will begin at 1 p.m. and the sirens will sound at full volume for three minutes.
The Harford Fire Blog posted about the event because the sirens sometimes be heard here in Maryland.
