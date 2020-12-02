Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kennedy Krieger Institute says its Festival of Trees was a major success this year.
The three-day event wrapped up Sunday.
The event raised more than $650,000 for Kennedy Krieger’s programs, and most of the trees and wreaths are already sold.
The institute says the virtual event had 300,000 views and allowed people from all over the world to attend.
People from Florida, Texas, and Utah joined it. It also went international, with views in India, Ireland and Germany.
WJZ is a proud sponsor as part of our Community Connection.