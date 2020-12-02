Guinness Open Gate Brewery Holiday Light Walk Begins ThursdayIf you want to take in the Christmas lights with a beer in hand, Guinness Open Gate Brewery is inviting you over.

Mo Gaba Way Unveiled In Memory Of Late 14-Year-Old Ravens, Orioles SuperfanA three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way in memory of the young Ravens and Orioles superfan who died earlier this year.

Downtown Partnership Of Baltimore Brings Back Gift Card Program To Help Businesses Struggling Due To COVID-19The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is re-launching its gift card program to help small businesses during a holiday season reshaped significantly due to COVID-19.

Facebook's New Global Campaign #BuyBlack Friday Supporting Baltimore's Drama MaMa BookshopFacebook has a new global campaign to help minority-owned businesses this holiday season. It's called #BuyBlack Friday.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Releases 2 New Holiday-Inspired BeersGuinness Open Gate Brewery announced Tuesday the release of two new seasonal beers just in time for the holidays: Gingerbread Stout and Imperial Stout!