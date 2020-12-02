BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is all about giving back. He recently announced that he and his wife, Chanel, are helping reopen west Baltimore’s Hilton Rec Center.

Now, Smith is opening up about a new goal: tackling mental health head-on. He is helping others get access to treatment while opening up about his own journey.

At a time when mental health is so delicate and more people need help, Smith is stepping up.

He’s now working alongside Rose Health as an ambassador and investor to promote mental health resilience.

Rose Health is a Baltimore-based mental health app.

It allows a patient to track how they’re feeling but uses a dashboard full of tools and resources to get them help, including therapy.

There’s also a journaling feature, one component that Smith said has really helped him.

Smith said, as someone who has fought these obstacles off the field, he thinks Rose is a revolutionary tool that creates accountability and self-awareness.

As a Black man opening up about his mental health obstacles, Smith said he encourages anyone who needs help to fight through stereotypes to get it.

The technology is thorough. There are key questionnaires and warning markers that track symptoms including anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide that can offer stability and care in between office visits.

As we move through the holiday season, things may feel heavier and harder for some, but there are resources available to assure you that you’re not alone.

LEVEL82, which is Smith’s non-profit, set their first goal for Giving Tuesday which was raising money for the Hilton Rec Center. They surpassed their goal, but there’s still time to donate to the cause.

Smith said every dollar counts, whether it’s $1 or $5,000. He said he wants to give back to this community that he said has been neglected and underserved for too long.