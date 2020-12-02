FAIRFAX, Va. (WJZ) — George Mason University’s men’s basketball team has paused team activities and won’t take part in Friday’s scheduled game against Maryland due to a positive COVID-19 test, the team announced Wednesday morning.
It’s unclear if the test involved a player or a staff member. The team said only that it was “within the program.”
The positive result came up during routine surveillance testing which is done per NCAA guidelines.
It’s not immediately known if or when the game will be made up.
The announcement is the latest change to the Terrapins’ schedule; on Tuesday, it was announced the Terps will play James Madison on Saturday after their game against Towson was canceled due to a positive test involving a team support staff member.
Towson is set to take on Coppin State for its home opener on Thursday evening.
