GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Crofton man was arrested Tuesday in a string of robberies and an assault in Anne Arundel County over the weekend, county police said Wednesday.
Online court records show Matthew Melson Parsons faces nearly two dozen charges, including ten felonies, from the incidents.
Police said they determined he was the suspect in three robberies in Gambrills, including one early Sunday morning at a BP gas station, another at the Taj Mahal Indo-Pak Supermarket shortly before noon on Sunday and one at a Five Guys restaurant Sunday night. In all three robberies, Parsons showed a handgun and got away with cash.
Police said around 20 minutes before the Five Guys robbery, he approached a woman’s car at an ATM drive-thru at the Bank of America in the 2000 block of Davidsonville Road in Crofton and tapped on the window with a gun. She quickly drove away and he fled.
Detectives spotted Parsons in his silver 2008 Ford Taurus X near Conway and Patuxent roads in Gambrills on Tuesday and arrested him without incident. When they searched his car, detectives reportedly found a .357 Ruger handgun they believe Parsons used in the crimes.
Parsons is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 30.