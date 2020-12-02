BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way in memory of the young Ravens and Orioles superfan who died earlier this year.
Gaba’s mother took part in a ceremony Wednesday during which ceremonial street signs were unveiled. Last month, the Ravens announced the street would be renamed to remember Gaba, a local sports superfan who gained attention for calling into 105.7 The Fan beginning in 2015 to share his sports knowledge with listeners.
Gaba died in July after battling cancer for the fourth time. He was just 14.
REMEMBERING MO GABA:
- Ravens Superfan Mo Gaba Will Have A Street Named After Him In Baltimore City
- Ravens Honor Mo Gaba With Special Tribute In End Zone
- ‘Mo’s Rows’ To Fill Section Of M&T Bank Stadium With Cardboard Cutouts Of Superfan Mo Gaba
- Orioles Recognize Mo Gaba As Honorary 10th Man Before Home Opener
- ‘We Love You, Mo’ | Tributes From Orioles, Ravens Coaches & Players Pour In For Baltimore Sports Superfan Mo Gaba
- Mo Gaba Elected To Orioles Hall Of Fame, Honored As Second-Ever Recipient Of The Wild Bill Hagy Award
- Ravens Superfan Mo Gaba Spends Time At Practice With Lamar Jackson
Mo Gaba Way runs from Russell Street past the Gameday Firehouse on Paca Street.
"Mo Gaba Way" stretches from Russell St. past the Gameday Firehouse on Paca St. pic.twitter.com/2vdqn6HHiN
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) December 2, 2020