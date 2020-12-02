COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By Paul Gessler
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way in memory of the young Ravens and Orioles superfan who died earlier this year.

Gaba’s mother took part in a ceremony Wednesday during which ceremonial street signs were unveiled. Last month, the Ravens announced the street would be renamed to remember Gaba, a local sports superfan who gained attention for calling into 105.7 The Fan beginning in 2015 to share his sports knowledge with listeners.

Gaba died in July after battling cancer for the fourth time. He was just 14.

REMEMBERING MO GABA:

Mo Gaba Way runs from Russell Street past the Gameday Firehouse on Paca Street.

