EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — A Severna Park man has been charged following a fatal crash in Edgemere Tuesday evening that killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair, the Baltimore County Police Department said Wednesday.
Nicklos Koltko, III, 45, is being held without bail on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and negligent manslaughter.
Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Point and Lodge Farm roads near Sparrows Point Middle/High School. Koltko was heading north in a GMC Sonoma when he hit the pedestrian, 69-year-old Joseph Stefan, who was trying to cross in a marked crosswalk.
Koltko kept driving after hitting Stefan, police said. Officers later found his vehicle and arrested him.
Stefan died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police did not release a mugshot of Koltko.