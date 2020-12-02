BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for one place to shop local this holiday season, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is making it easy.

They’ve opened a holiday retail pop-up shop at Center Plaza featuring several local vendors.

It’s been an especially tough year for Baltimore business owners like Alisa Brock

“I had a very difficult time at the beginning of COVID,” Brock said. “My online sales slowed down. Everything slowed down.”

She runs Drama MaMa Bookshop and usually sells notebooks in markets across Baltimore.

But for months, Brock’s sales were down because they were closed during the pandemic.

That changed when the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore bought several of her notebooks to sell at its new holiday pop-up shop.

“The fact that they purchased them from us in advance at cost is extremely helpful,” Brock said. “It’s almost like they’ve invested in us and we’re there.”

The pop-up shop opened on Wednesday at Center Plaza on Fayette Street. It features Baltimore made gifts.

Only two families or groups are allowed inside the shop at a time and masks are required.

Jack Brinkley was one of the first shoppers picking up some holiday gifts for his family.

“I bought a little sticker I survived 2020 for my sister,” Brinkley said. “She loves stickers and ironic stuff like this. For my dad, I got some coffee beans.”

It’s one place during the season of giving to buy gifts for loved ones and to give local vendors a much-needed boost.

The pop-up shop is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until December 23.

