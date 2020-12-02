Ravens Activate 10 Players From Practice Squad For Steelers Game; Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Not Expected To Play, Reports SayAs the Ravens continue to move forward with the game versus the Steelers Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, two of their stars are not likely to play.

Saturday's Maryland-Michigan Football Game Canceled As More Wolverines Test Positive, Come Into Contact With COVID-19Saturday's Maryland-Michigan football game has been canceled and will not be made up as the Wolverines see an increase in the number of players who test positive or come into contact with people who have COVID-19.

Maryland To Take On Saint Peter's Instead Of George Mason Following Positive COVID Test In Patriots' OrganizationThe Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team saw another schedule change Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test within an opponent's organization.

Mo Gaba Way Unveiled In Memory Of Late 14-Year-Old Ravens, Orioles SuperfanA three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way in memory of the young Ravens and Orioles superfan who died earlier this year.