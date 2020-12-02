COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJZ) — Saturday’s Maryland-Michigan football game has been canceled and will not be made up as the Wolverines see an increase in the number of players who test positive or come into contact with people who have COVID-19.

The Wolverines have also paused practices until at least December 7, the team said.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

The teams had been set to face off in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.

Maryland, meanwhile, will continue to have practice and meetings and is still set to take on Rutgers on December 12.

