EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a Nov. 22 armed robbery in Edgewood.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were patrolling on Tree Top and Brookside drives around 2 p.m. when they found a man in distress.
He told deputies he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men unknown to him.
Deputies are searching for the people in the photo below. They believe they could be linked to the crime.
Do you recognize these two? If so, please give us a call! pic.twitter.com/hK38ZIBQtX
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 2, 2020