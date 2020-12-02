COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Griffin III, Talkers, Trace McSorley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trace McSorley replaced Robert Griffin III at quarterback late in Wednesday afternoon’s Ravens-Steelers game.

McSorley, one of 11 players promoted from the practice squad before kickoff, connected with wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:58 left in the game.

McSorley was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

McSorely played college football at Penn State where he set multiple school records including most passing yards in a single season, most passing touchdowns in a single season, most total yards of offense all time and total touchdowns in a season.

The Ravens fell to the Steelers 19-14.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply