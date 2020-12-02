BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trace McSorley replaced Robert Griffin III at quarterback late in Wednesday afternoon’s Ravens-Steelers game.
McSorley, one of 11 players promoted from the practice squad before kickoff, connected with wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:58 left in the game.
McSorley was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
QB @McSorley_IX has entered the game. pic.twitter.com/UCNfIcNZLh
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 2, 2020
McSorely played college football at Penn State where he set multiple school records including most passing yards in a single season, most passing touchdowns in a single season, most total yards of offense all time and total touchdowns in a season.
The Ravens fell to the Steelers 19-14.