COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Pornography, Local TV, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Talkers, William Ramsey Derry

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Severna Park man was arrested Tuesday following a more than one-year-long child pornography investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Wednesday.

William Ramsey Derry faces 19 charges, including 10 counts of child pornography possession and nine counts of child pornography distribution.

William Ramsey Derry. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said they began investigating the case on October 30, 2019, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In late November 2019, officers got a search warrant for Derry’s home and took a number of digital devices on which child pornography was later found.

A police spokesperson said it can often take months to analyze evidence in child pornography cases.

Online court records show Derry is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on December 30.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply