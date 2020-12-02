SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Severna Park man was arrested Tuesday following a more than one-year-long child pornography investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Wednesday.
William Ramsey Derry faces 19 charges, including 10 counts of child pornography possession and nine counts of child pornography distribution.
Police said they began investigating the case on October 30, 2019, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In late November 2019, officers got a search warrant for Derry’s home and took a number of digital devices on which child pornography was later found.
A police spokesperson said it can often take months to analyze evidence in child pornography cases.
Online court records show Derry is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on December 30.