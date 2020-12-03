Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen cold-stunted sea turtles are at the National Aquarium in Baltimore to be rehabilitated.
The 15 turtles, including a dozen Kemp’s ridleys and three greens, were rescued from near Cape Cod. They had suffered medical issues due to dropping water temperatures, the aquarium said.
Last week they were boarded on a plane and brought from New England to Baltimore where they underwent a full medical exam. After rehabilitation, they will be returned to the ocean.