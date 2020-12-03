WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cape Cod, Local TV, National Aquarium, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen cold-stunted sea turtles are at the National Aquarium in Baltimore to be rehabilitated.

The 15 turtles, including a dozen Kemp’s ridleys and three greens, were rescued from near Cape Cod. They had suffered medical issues due to dropping water temperatures, the aquarium said.

One of the 15 cold-stunted turtles rescued from New England in November 2019 undergoes a medical examination at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Credit: National Aquarium

Last week they were boarded on a plane and brought from New England to Baltimore where they underwent a full medical exam. After rehabilitation, they will be returned to the ocean.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply