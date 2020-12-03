Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest early Thursday morning in northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded at around 4:50 a.m. to the 2900 block of Rueckert Avenue where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Medics responded and took him to an area hospital. He was conscious and alert but in serious condition.
Detectives learned the victim was shot in the 5100 block of Harford Road.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.