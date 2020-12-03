CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives charged three suspects in a string of commercial armed robberies in the Catonsville area since mid-November.
Louis Matthew OBermaier Jr, 31, Darren Charles Coppersmith, 31 and Victoria Anne Valianti, 37, are all charged with armed robbery, robbery, first degree assault and theft for their involvement in five separate commercial armed robberies that happened between November 19 and November 30.
All five robberies had one or more of the suspects go into the business at varying times of the day, approach the clerk at the check-out counter, threaten the clerk and demand cash or in some cases, cigarettes.
They happened at the following businesses:
- 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Frederick Road, 21228 on November 19
- 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Frederick Road, 21228 on November 29
- CVS in the 4700 block of Wilkens Avenue, 21228 on November 29
- Royal Farms in the 4000 block of Wilkens Avenue, 21229 on November 30
- Dunkin Donuts in the 1400 block of Old Frederick Road, 21228 on November 30
Detectives identified them after they hit the Dunkin Donuts on November 30. They were found staying together at Rodeway Inn where they were arrested at around 8 p.m. that night.
They all are being held on no bond status after bail review hearings Wednesday.